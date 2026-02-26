Seven Arrested for Vape Trafficking in Cambodia

Seven people were arrested and potentially face 20 years in prison in Cambodia for allegedly trafficking and possessing electronic cigarette products. Five suspects were apprehended in a raid on an electronic device distributor in Phnom Penh where more than 300,000 vaping items, including devices and e-liquids worth over $1 million, were seized. In a separate raid, a husband and wife were detained at a shop in Siem Reap where authorities confiscated 100 boxes of vaping paraphernalia. All the suspects face charges under Cambodia’s Law on Drugs Control.