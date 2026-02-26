W. Australia Moves to Strengthen Penalties for Illicits

Australia’s Cook Government advanced priority amendments to the Tobacco Products Control Act 2006, with the Legislative Assembly passing the changes and the Legislative Council set to debate them next. The legislation introduces some of the toughest penalties in Australia for businesses caught selling illicit tobacco and vaping products, including fines of up to A$4.2 million ($3 million) for individuals and A$21 million ($14.9 million) for companies, alongside 15 years’ imprisonment. New provisions also allow for store closure orders of up to 90 days while investigations are conducted, giving compliance officers a direct enforcement mechanism to shut down illegal operations.

Premier Roger Cook emphasized that the laws aim to protect Western Australians, eliminate criminal activity, and target dangerous trades, while Health Minister Meredith Hammat highlighted the role of the expanded Tobacco and Vape Compliance Unit, which recently uncovered nearly 100,000 illicit cigarettes and 37 kilograms of loose-leaf tobacco in regional operations.