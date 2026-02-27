Concerns Loom Over S. Africa Tobacco Control Bill

South Africa’s tobacco policy debate sharpened this week after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana used his Budget speech to warn that illicit trade is inflicting serious damage on the economy, while hours later the Department of Health faced pointed pushback in Parliament over whether its Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill adequately addresses that crisis. Appearing before the Portfolio Committee on Health, officials defended the Bill’s public health rationale, arguing it does not ban cigarettes and that smoking imposes greater economic costs than it generates. However, MPs from multiple parties pressed the Department on estimates that as much as 70% of the cigarette market may be illicit, questioning whether the proposed measures meaningfully target the dominant illegal segment.

Lawmakers repeatedly raised concerns about enforcement capacity, proportionality, and the risk that additional regulatory burdens — such as plain packaging and stricter penalties — could further advantage criminal syndicates if illicit trade remains unchecked. The Department leaned on international precedent and South Africa’s obligations under the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, while some MPs called for greater differentiation between combustible and non-combustible products and more realistic alignment with local enforcement realities.