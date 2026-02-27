Former China Tobacco Head Sentenced to 12 Years

Former deputy head of China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration Zhang Tianfeng was sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting more than 34 million yuan ($5 million) in bribes. The Ganzhou Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangxi also fined Zhang 2 million yuan ($300,000) and ordered the confiscation of his illicit gains.

The court found that between 2004 and 2023 Zhang leveraged senior roles in provincial tobacco bodies and, from 2020 to 2023, at the national administration to secure favors in project contracting, recruitment, and promotions in exchange for payments. Although the court deemed the offense serious, it granted leniency after Zhang confessed, voluntarily disclosed additional violations and returned illegal proceeds. He was placed under investigation in January 2025 and expelled from the Communist Party before being indicted.