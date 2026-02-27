KT&G to Launch ‘Reel Able 3.0’ in Seoul

KT&G said it will introduce its latest cigarette-type heated tobacco device, the Reel Able 3.0, tomorrow (Feb. 28) at four locations in the Seoul metropolitan area. The new model features significantly reduced charging and preheating times, with a full charge completed in about one hour — half the time of its predecessor — and a preheating time shortened by 10 seconds.

The device retains key Reel Able functions such as pause during use, selectable usage modes and support for three consecutive sessions. For the first time in the series, KT&G has applied metal materials and curved edges to enhance grip and design, alongside an AMOLED display showing remaining usage counts and mode settings. Reel Able 3.0 will debut in four colors, with Oud Gray and Platinum Silver released first at a retail price of 68,000 won ($47). The company said the launch supports its strategy to reinforce leadership in the heated tobacco segment through differentiated product upgrades.