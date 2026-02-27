Tanzania Advances Renewable Energy for Tobacco Curing

The Tobacco Research Institute of Tanzania (TORITA) is accelerating efforts to reduce deforestation and improve farmer incomes by promoting renewable energy solutions for tobacco curing. Historically reliant on firewood, the curing process has contributed to forest degradation in key growing regions. TORITA is now advancing solar-powered drying systems and energy-efficient curing barns designed to lower fuel costs, improve productivity, and reduce environmental impact. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jacob Lisuma said the institute’s research is focused on practical, affordable applications that directly address smallholder challenges rather than theoretical outcomes.

TORITA is strengthening its impact through partnerships with academic and regional research bodies, including Nelson Mandela African University, the Tobacco Research Board, and Malawi’s Research and Agricultural Technology Institute. Collaboration with regulators such as the Tanzania Fertiliser Regulatory Authority and the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticide Authority supports the development of improved inputs alongside alternative energy technologies. Funded through government backing and industry levies, the institute’s initiatives aim to align sustainability with profitability, offering smallholder farmers lower curing costs while contributing to long-term environmental protection.