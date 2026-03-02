CAPHRA Develops THR Policy

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates released a policy framework urging governments to adopt tobacco harm reduction (THR) as a regulated, health-led strategy to reduce deaths and disease from combustible tobacco and high-risk oral products. The framework emphasizes helping adult smokers quit or fully switch to lower-risk alternatives while preventing youth initiation, curbing marketing-driven uptake, and addressing unintended consequences such as underage use and illicit trade.

CAPHRA Philippines spokesperson Clarisse Virgino said THR should be outcomes-led, combining risk-proportionate regulation with robust product standards, quality controls, and active enforcement to ensure safer real-world practices. The organization highlights that in regions with high tobacco-related harm, a regulated THR approach can accelerate public health gains while maintaining strong safeguards for young people.

The complete policy framework can be accessed here.