Ethical Holdings to Produce 8M Cigarettes per Month

Zimbabwe’s Ethical Holdings will begin producing cigarettes under a toll manufacturing arrangement with a Chinese partner, a move aimed at boosting local beneficiation and maximizing export earnings from the golden leaf. The initiative aligns with the government’s Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan, which emphasizes shifting from raw leaf exports to high-value local manufacturing.

Already a major player in tobacco farming and leaf processing, Ethical Holdings will produce 8 million sticks per month, marking its transition into a fully integrated tobacco company controlling the full value chain from primary production and auctioning to finished products. General Manager Tendai Ngongoni said the move supports national value-addition goals.