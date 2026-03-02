Tech Hopes to Get Zimbabwean Tobacco Farmers Paid in Minutes

Tobacco farmers in Zimbabwe are now expected to receive payment within 30 minutes of concluding sales as the 2026 marketing season opens March 4, a major technological advancement for the sector. Traditionally, growers faced delays of up to two days or more under Statutory Instrument 77 of 2022, but a fully integrated digital system linking the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) platform to auction floors allows real-time tracking of every bale, instant dispute resolution, and rapid electronic payment confirmation. Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the system sets a new benchmark for agricultural efficiency, encouraging more farmers to participate, including in dryer regions of Matabeleland. Operators at the Tobacco Sales Floor (TSF), Premier Tobacco Auction Floor (PTAF), and Ethical Sales Floor (ESF) confirmed readiness, with upgraded logistics, bank integrations, and biometric systems to curb side marketing and enhance traceability, while TIMB strengthened online monitoring to ensure transparency and smooth operations throughout the season.