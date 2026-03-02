Uzbekistan Imposes Vape Ban

Beginning March 1, Uzbekistan implemented a complete ban on vapes and electronic cigarettes, covering production, possession, sale, import, and export, with violations carrying criminal penalties including fines, corrective labor, restriction of liberty, or up to five years’ imprisonment, following a law signed last November by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Ministry of Justice stated that individuals who voluntarily surrender prohibited devices or report violations may avoid liability, while tourists are warned not to bring vapes or e-liquids into cities such as Tashkent and Samarkand. The move follows a similar policy in Kazakhstan, where a full ban on circulation has been in effect since June 2024, with criminal penalties applying to sales, distribution, and import but not personal use.