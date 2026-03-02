Vape Industry Unconvinced by S. Africa’s Tobacco Bill Changes

The Vapor Products Association of South Africa reiterated concerns over the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery System Control Bill, arguing that it fails to recognize vaping products as a harm-reduction tool and does not differentiate adequately between cigarette and vape users. While the Department of Health of South Africa has indicated willingness to ease packaging rules, including graphic health warnings, for non-combustible products, VPASA warns that similar punishments could still apply to both combustible and non-combustible users, potentially discouraging smokers from switching to less harmful alternatives.

The bill, first introduced in 2022, regulates the use, marketing, advertising, and trade of tobacco and electronic delivery systems, including e-cigarettes and vaping pods. Public hearings between 2023 and 2025 saw participation from 7,900 individuals with 1,113 oral submissions, showing mixed opinions: 44.9% in support, 44.5% opposed, 1.3% partially supportive, and 9.3% undeclared. The portfolio committee is yet to vote on the bill’s desirability, while discussions continue over how to implement clear differentiation between combustible and non-combustible products to ensure vaping is recognized as a distinct, lower-risk category.