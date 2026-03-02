Vietnam Proposes Banning Tobacco Displays and Alternative Products

The Ministry of Health of Vietnam has proposed banning the display of tobacco products at wholesale and retail outlets and requiring cigarettes to be kept in closed cabinets, under draft amendments to the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms. The proposal was presented at a policy workshop in Hanoi, where Deputy Health Minister Tran Van Thuan said that despite progress over 13 years, Vietnam still has about 15.8 million smokers.

The draft amendments also call for a comprehensive ban on the production, trade, advertising, and use of e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, and other new tobacco products. Officials said allowing cigarette displays effectively permits point-of-sale advertising and increases access for children, noting that major cities average 13 tobacco outlets near each school. The ministry said the reforms align with the World Health Organization’s WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.