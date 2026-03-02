Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Season Ready to Open

Zimbabwe’s tobacco auction floors are set to open March 4, with contract floors following a day later, as authorities express confidence in their readiness for the marketing season. Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said inspections last week showed strong preparation across the three auction floors, which are expected to handle increased volumes following a 15% rise in planted area to about 164,500 hectares. The government is targeting 500 million kg of output by 2030 as part of plans to build a $7 billion industry, with officials projecting around 400 million kilograms this season. Floor operators, including Premier Tobacco Auction Floor and Ethical Sales Floor, said systems are in place to ensure smooth operations and prompt payments, with some farmers expected to receive funds within an hour, while the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board highlighted new biometric measures to curb side marketing.