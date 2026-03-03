BAT’s Velo Pouches Back on Market in Kenya

BAT Kenya resumed sales of its Velo oral nicotine pouches following regulatory clarity, signaling a renewed push into non-combustible products amid declining cigarette consumption, according to Capital Business. Company officials said this “regulatory clarity” involved confirming that oral nicotine pouches can be marketed and retailed under current rules rather than being in a grey zone or treated the same as banned products. The move supports the company’s strategy to diversify revenue streams in a market challenged by rising illicit tobacco sales. BAT Kenya reported a 10% drop in turnover in 2025 to Sh23.2 billion ($176.6 million), with Velo contributing about Sh232 million ($1.8 million), or roughly 1% of total revenue, between July and December 2025.

Finance Director Philemon Kipkemoi said the return was enabled by a regulatory environment now accommodating oral nicotine products. With local manufacturing divested, Velo is currently imported from Pakistan, though local production may be reconsidered depending on performance. Globally, British American Tobacco has reached 34 million non-combustible product users, 68% of its 2030 target, and aims for 50% of revenue from such products by 2035. In Kenya, Velo could contribute 15–25% of total revenue within three to five years, forming a key part of BAT’s strategy to expand alternative nicotine products in line with evolving regulations and consumer trends.