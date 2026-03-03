Herzog Talks Industry Shifts, Expects Market to Hit $67B by 2035

Goldman Sachs Managing Director Bonnie Herzog described the U.S. nicotine market as “attractive and growing,” projecting total revenues to reach about $67 billion by 2035 as the profit pool shifts decisively toward smoke-free products. Speaking last week at CSP’s Convenience Retailing University, she said cigarettes, which currently generate about 70% of industry operating profit, are expected to fall to roughly 50% by 2035, with smoke-free categories becoming the primary engine of profit growth due to stronger unit economics. Smoke-free products already account for about 48% of U.S. nicotine volumes, a figure she expects to rise to around 75% over the next decade, driven by downtrading and cross-category movement.

On e-vapor, Herzog said illicit products represent roughly 70% of the market today, a dynamic she said is suppressing growth in the formal channel and weighing on retailer sentiment amid limited enforcement. While she expects illicit penetration to decline over time, she cautioned that vapor will likely underperform other reduced-risk categories until enforcement improves, adding that British American Tobacco is positioned to remain the largest branded player.

In modern oral, Herzog forecast nicotine pouches to reach nearly $11 billion in revenue by 2035 and become the second-largest category by volume behind e-vapor. She highlighted continued momentum for Zyn from Philip Morris International, citing retailer survey data showing strong fourth-quarter gains supported by promotions, and described Velo Plus from Reynolds American Inc. as a “fierce” competitor in the expanding pouch segment.