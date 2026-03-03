JT Offering Nordic Spirit in Japan

Japan Tobacco Group officially introduced Nordic Spirit, its oral nicotine pouch brand, to the Japanese market starting today (March 3). Cola Fizz will be available for pre-sale online, with a nationwide rollout on April 6, while Berry Mix is slated for online release in mid-March. Each can contains 14 pouches priced at 500 yen ($3.15).

JTG emphasizes that while the product is generally considered lower risk than cigarettes, it is addictive and not for minors, and the company is committed to expanding the oral nicotine category globally to provide adult consumers with more choice.

Source: Japan Tobacco Inc.