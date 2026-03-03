Philippine Health Groups Want Full Tobacco, Vape Ban

Public health groups in the Philippines are urging the government to impose a total ban on e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products (HTPs), and other nicotine delivery systems, citing their health risks and rising youth uptake. The renewed push follows Myanmar becoming the eighth ASEAN country to enforce a vape ban, while Philippine lawmakers continue to debate tax rates for tobacco and vape products. Data show that around 14% of Filipino youth and 2% of adults use e-cigarettes.

HealthJustice board member Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan said a comprehensive ban would offer the strongest public health protection, ensure regulatory clarity, and complement calls for higher, uniform tobacco taxes. Dr. Ulysses Dorotheo of SEATCA noted that a total ban would also help address tax administration challenges, curb illicit trade, and align with the Philippines’ obligations under the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.