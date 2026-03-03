PMJ Launches First IQOS Capsule

Philip Morris Japan launched its first capsule-equipped cigarette stick, the “Sentia Purple Capsule,” for the IQOS ILUMA heated tobacco series on March 2. Initially available at IQOS stores nationwide, the rollout at convenience stores and other tobacco retailers begins April 6, with the Nagoya IQOS store relocating on March 7.

The capsule product features blueberry-flavored capsules with invigorating menthol, allowing users to release a burst of menthol and blueberry aroma by crushing the capsule. The product’s purple color reflects the blueberry inspiration. This addition brings the SENTIA lineup to 18 brands, including regular, menthol, flavored, and capsule variants.

The price is 530 yen ($3.34) per 20-stick pack, rising to 570 yen ($3.59) from April 1. Daniel Sevsick, Philip Morris Japan’s portfolio marketing director, highlighted that this is SENTIA’s first menthol capsule product.