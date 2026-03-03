Singapore Drastically Raising Vape Fines

Singapore’s government introduced sweeping amendments to its tobacco control laws that would sharply raise penalties for vaping-related offences and expand powers to tackle psychoactive substances. The Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) (Amendment) and Other Matters Bill, tabled on Feb 12, proposes renaming the law the Tobacco and Vaporizers Control Act and increase maximum fines for users from S$2,000 to S$10,000 ($1,560 to $7,800), S$200,000 ($156,000) and up to six years’ jail for sellers, and S$300,000 ($234,000) and up to nine years’ jail for smugglers. The move comes six months after authorities tightened enforcement, as more than 3,500 people were caught for vape possession and use in the final four months of 2025.

The Bill also targets etomidate-laced vapes, or “Kpods,” by listing etomidate and its analogues as specified psychoactive substances, aligning penalties with those under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Etomidate was temporarily classified as a Class C drug from Sept 1, 2025, amid rising youth use, with the listing now extended to April 30 while legislative amendments are finalized. The proposed changes would allow for strict penalties — including imprisonment and caning for trafficking and smuggling — and apply extraterritorially to Singaporeans and permanent residents who commit offences overseas.