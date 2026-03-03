Spain’s PSOE Wants to Restrict Sale of Vapes, Pouches

The Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) submitted a non-legislative proposal in Congress to restrict the sale of vapes and nicotine pouches, according to Infosalus. The initiative seeks to ban online sales and prohibit their availability in non-specialized retail outlets, limiting distribution to authorized stores only. The move is part of a broader effort to curb consumption and protect public health, particularly among young people, by tightening control over access to these products.

“The objective is to put an end to the current ‘lack of control’ in the marketing of these products, which, in its opinion, facilitates tax evasion and non-compliance with current health and environmental regulations,” Infosalus wrote.