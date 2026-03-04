Bangladesh Court Gives Authorities 30 Days to Close Hookah Lounges

Yesterday (March 3), Bangladesh’s High Court ordered authorities to shut down illegal shisha and hookah lounges nationwide within 30 days and issued a statement, questioning why failure to act against such establishments should not be declared unlawful. The bench of Justices Razik-Al-Jalil and Md Anowarul Islam directed secretaries of the home and health ministries, as well as the heads of the Department of Narcotics Control, Rapid Action Battalion, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and Dhaka North and South city corporations to respond.

The order followed a public interest writ filed by Supreme Court lawyer SM Zulfiqure Ali Junu, who argued that many lounges operate under the guise of cafés and restaurants without lawful authority, posing serious public health risks. The petition cited violations of the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act, 2005 (Amended 2013) and the Narcotics Control Act, 2018, alleging that authorities had failed to act despite reports of minors accessing shisha.