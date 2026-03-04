BAT Facing UK Lawsuit Over North Korea Sanctions

British American Tobacco is facing a London High Court lawsuit from over 100 current and former shareholders who allege the company failed to properly disclose to markets its breaches of U.S. sanctions related to business in North Korea, Reuters is reporting. The claims follow BAT’s 2023 settlement with U.S. authorities, in which a subsidiary admitted to conspiring to violate sanctions and commit bank fraud by selling tobacco products to North Korea between 2007 and 2017, resulting in a $635 million payment. The lawsuit, filed on February 27, accuses BAT of withholding information about its North Korea operations for over a decade, though the value of the claim and further details have not been disclosed.