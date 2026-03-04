BAT Uganda Points to Illicits for 18% Revenue Drop

British American Tobacco Uganda Ltd. reported an 18% drop in gross revenue to Shs 67 billion ($18.1 million) for fiscal 2025, citing a surge in illicit cigarette sales, according to audited results. Net revenue fell 21% to Shs 36.3 billion ($9.8 million), while total comprehensive income declined 19% to Shs 9.8 billion ($2.6 million). The company attributed the decline to rising tax-evaded cigarette consumption, which research shows reached 45% of the market by December 2025, up from 34% the previous year — equivalent to an estimated Shs 53 billion ($14.3 million) loss in government revenue. Operating costs fell 21% to Shs 24 billion ($6.5 million), but net asset value dropped sharply to Shs 32.5 billion ($8.8 million) from Shs 49.3 billion ($13.3 million) in 2024.

Despite the downturn, BAT Uganda’s tax contributions rose 4% to Shs 46.4 billion ($12.5 million), aided by capital gains from the sale of a non-strategic asset. The board proposed a final dividend of Shs 199 ($0.054) per share, down 5% from 2024, payable July 31 to shareholders on record as of July 24. Company secretary Paul Mbuga emphasized the need for a multi-agency government response, particularly at the South Sudan border, to combat illicit imports, noting that contraband cigarettes often bypass digital tax stamps and health warnings, undercutting prices and presenting public health risks.