Black Buffalo Recognizes Retailers as Sales Grow

Black Buffalo says it continues to expand its footprint nationwide as demand grows for modern smokeless alternatives, with the brand highlighting strong retail performance across the U.S. With its annual Herd Preferred Awards, the company reported that its top-performing partners — including Sheetz, Wawa, Pilot Company, and Love’s Travel Stops —are driving increased can volume and higher cans per week (CPW), reflecting sustained momentum at the backbar. According to Black Buffalo, its adult consumer base, dubbed “The Herd,” is highly engaged, with shoppers traveling an average of nearly 13 miles to purchase the product, underscoring brand loyalty and pull-through at retail. The company said it remains focused on responsible growth and increasing retail accessibility as it scales distribution across key markets.