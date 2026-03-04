Health Groups Call for F1 to Cut Ties with Pouch Sponsors

Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids said that 160 public health and advocacy groups from 57 countries have urged Formula One to extend its ban on tobacco sponsorships to include nicotine pouches, warning that current team partnerships with Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco, promoting Zyn and Velo through Ferrari and McLaren, make branding visible to millions of young fans. In a letter to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, the groups said the sponsorships undermine the sport’s youth-focused expansion efforts and expose minors to addictive nicotine products, citing data that a significant share of F1’s social media audience is under 25. Separate letters were also sent to The Walt Disney Company, The Lego Group, and Mattel, calling on them to support a comprehensive prohibition on all tobacco-related sponsorships in the sport.