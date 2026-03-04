Next Gen Nicotine Expo to Be Held in London April 23

Quartz Media announced that its newest event, Next Gen Nicotine Expo (NGNE), will debut April 23 at the Business Design Centre in London, marking the UK launch of the World Vape Show’s dedicated platform for next-generation nicotine products. The curated B2B event will host up to 50 fully UK-compliant exhibitors, including Garant Pods, PIXL, Pod Salts, and VPR Brands, alongside 500 vetted buyers, offering a focused environment for business and innovation amid the country’s disposable vape ban. NGNE will showcase vape systems, e-liquids, nicotine pouches, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine products, providing a compliance-led, design-driven space for industry growth and networking.