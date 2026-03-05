ITC Opens ENDS Investigation on Reynolds Complaint

The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) has launched an investigation into certain disposable and closed-system electronic nicotine delivery systems and related components following a complaint filed by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco and affiliated companies. The complaint alleges violations of the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking (PACT) Act, state and local flavor bans, directory requirements, and excise tax compliance, claiming that imports and sales of these products threaten the U.S. industry.

Respondents include nine U.S. distributors such as D&A Distribution and Midwest Goods, as well as seven manufacturers based in China and Hong Kong, including Geek Miracle and Shenzhen Geekvape Technology. The USITC has not ruled on the merits and will hold evidentiary hearings before issuing a determination, with potential remedies including exclusion and cease-and-desist orders.