JTI’s Cerletti to Lead Cambodia Tobacco Association

The Association of Tobacco Industry of Cambodia (ATIC) appointed Benjamin Cerletti, general manager of JT International Co., Ltd., as its new president following the conclusion of his predecessor’s two-year term. Cerletti, who has nearly 20 years of experience with JTI across Europe and Asia-Pacific, is expected to strengthen ATIC’s role as a platform for industry collaboration with government agencies and stakeholders. Under his leadership, the association aims to promote regulatory compliance, transparency, and sustainable growth in Cambodia’s tobacco sector, supporting both economic development and a fair business environment.