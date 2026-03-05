Pakistan Considering Vape Ban

In Pakistan, the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination reviewed a private member’s bill this week aimed at banning vapes. The committee examined the Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (Regulation) Bill, 2025, discussing its provisions in detail. While members acknowledged the intent behind the legislation, the ministry highlighted objections from stakeholders and recommended a complete ban on the use of vapes, citing concerns that these devices could be misused to facilitate drug intoxication.