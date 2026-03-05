Zimbabwe’s 2026 Tobacco Season Opens 

Zimbabwe officially opened its 2026 tobacco marketing season yesterday (March 4), with Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube saying that Zimbabwe continues to establish its position as a global player in tobacco production, with the objective to not only grow volumes but also increase domestic production. “Value addition and beneficiation will be increased from 11% to 30% by creating an enabling environment for local processing of cut rag cigarettes and other tobacco products,” he said.

The opening marked the government’s launch of its Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan II (2026–2030), a five-year strategy aimed at boosting value addition in the key export sector. The plan seeks to enhance productivity, sustainability, and farmer resilience through climate-smart agriculture, irrigation, mechanization programs, and the localization of up to 70% of tobacco production financing. It also aims to diversify export markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The first bale for the 2026 season sold for $4.60 per kg, slightly below last year’s $4.65.