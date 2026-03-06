China Tobacco Lifts 2025 Profit, Increases Dividend

China Tobacco International (HK) Company Limited reported strong full-year results for 2025, with revenue rising 11.5% year-on-year to HK$14.6 billion ($1.9 billion), lifting gross profit to HK$1.5 billion ($191 million) and net profit to HK$1.05 billion ($136.5 million), up 16%. Earnings per share increased to HK$1.42 ($0.18) from HK$1.23 ($0.16), supported by lower finance costs and higher other income, which drove a nearly 15% rise in profit before tax. Reflecting its solid financial performance and cash flow, the board recommended a final dividend of HK$0.33 ($0.043) per share, bringing the full-year payout to HK$0.52 ($0.068), a 13% increase that underscores the company’s commitment to creating shareholder value.