Nebraska Cigarette Tax Increase Fails to Advance

A proposal to raise Nebraska’s cigarette tax and increase levies on vaping products failed to advance in the state legislature after a cloture motion to end debate fell short. Danielle Conrad led a two-day filibuster against Legislative Bill 1124, arguing the measure would place a disproportionate burden on lower-income residents, while a group of fiscal conservatives also opposed the bill on anti-tax grounds. The proposal would have raised the state cigarette tax from 64 cents to $1.64 per pack, potentially generating up to $50 million annually to help address Nebraska’s budget deficit.

Supporters, including Appropriations Committee Chair Rob Clements, had promoted the measure as a revenue tool to offset rising Medicaid costs amid a projected budget shortfall of more than $100 million. A compromise amendment to remove the cigarette tax increase while retaining a higher tax on vape products — expected to generate about $6 million — was briefly adopted but ultimately voided after the cloture vote failed.