Report Examines Power of Pouches for Women’s Cessation

In advance of International Women’s Day on March 8, Smoke Free Sweden released its Empowerment in a Pouch report, focused on encouraging women to quit smoking by using alternative nicotine products. The report says women often face unique challenges with smoking cessation, including stronger behavioral cues linked to stress, weight management, and social contexts. As a result, many women have adopted alternatives such as e-cigarettes in attempts to reduce or replace cigarette use, drawn by features such as reduced odor, perceived lower health risks compared with combustible cigarettes, and the ability to use them discreetly in daily life. Surveys in several markets indicate that women who vape frequently cite convenience, control over nicotine intake, and the absence of smoke as key factors influencing their choice.

The report also discusses how access to tobacco-free nicotine pouches has accelerated Sweden’s progress towards becoming smoke-free, particularly among women. The report was sent to governments around the world as policymakers, researchers, and health organizations continue to debate how alternative products affect women’s health, smoking cessation trends, and long-term nicotine dependence across different populations.

“Sweden’s experience shows what happens when women are given realistic alternatives to smoking,” said Professor Marewa Glover, behavioral scientist and co-author. “When safer options are accessible, women quit in large numbers. If those options are restricted, progress slows, and smoking persists.”