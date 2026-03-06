Reynolds Pledges $3.2B to U.S. Manufacturing by 2030

Today (March 5), Reynolds American announced the launch of its “Growing Tomorrow” campaign, a commitment to invest more than $3.2 billion in its U.S. operations by 2030 in order to strengthen American manufacturing, support jobs, and expand its multicategory nicotine portfolio. The investment program, which began in 2024, is expected to support more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs across the company’s operations and supply network. President and CEO David Waterfield said the campaign reflects continued investment in U.S. manufacturing and workforce development as the company positions itself for long-term growth.

The funding will support Reynolds American’s ongoing transition toward a predominantly smokeless portfolio, including modernization and expansion of manufacturing facilities, increased innovation and production capacity, and stronger domestic supply chains. The company said more than $200 million has already been invested in U.S. manufacturing over the past two years as part of the broader commitment.

The company currently employs more than 4,300 people in the United States across manufacturing, science, engineering, and corporate roles. Chief People Officer Borgia Walker said the organization is focused on expanding career opportunities and workforce capabilities as it continues to grow. Reynolds American said its supply chain also supports agriculture and local economies nationwide. In 2025, the company was the largest purchaser of U.S. tobacco leaf, reinforcing the role of farmers, particularly in North Carolina, within its domestic supply network.