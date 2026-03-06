S. Africa Exempts Smokeless Tobacco from New Regs

South Africa’s Department of Health plans to exempt non-combustible and smokeless tobacco products such as snus, chewing tobacco, nicotine pouches, and e-cigarettes from key provisions of the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, according to Times Live. Deputy Director-General Jeanette Hunter said the exemption reflects their lower toxic profile, though rules will still restrict misleading claims, shapes, and descriptors to protect children.

Parliamentary debate raised cultural and enforcement concerns, with the African Transformation Movement’s Vuyo Zungula calling for clear exemptions for traditional snuff use, and Freedom Front Plus’ Philippus van Staden citing limited law enforcement and border controls. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi clarified that cultural use of combustible tobacco is rare, while Hunter highlighted that smoking remains prohibited in public spaces, with compliance largely enforced by public awareness rather than police presence.