Tech Offices Offering Nicotine Pouches as Workplace Perk

A report in Fortune highlights a growing trend among some technology companies that are placing nicotine pouches in office vending machines as a workplace perk, with the aim of boosting employee focus and productivity. At the Washington, D.C., office of Palantir Technologies, vending machines stocked with nicotine pouches from startups Lucy Nicotine and Sesh Products have been installed for employees and guests over the age of 21. According to reports cited by The Wall Street Journal, the products are provided free of charge and paid for by the company.

The practice is also appearing at smaller tech firms. Hello Patient, an AI-powered healthcare startup based in Austin, experimented with a nicotine-pouch fridge in its office after its founder noticed engineers using the products during work.

The article also notes that researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center said that while nicotine pouches are smoke-free, they still deliver nicotine and can lead to dependence, underscoring the ongoing debate about the health implications of workplace nicotine use.