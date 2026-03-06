Vape Use Rises in Macau Despite Ban

Electronic cigarette use remains widely visible in Macau despite a ban on importing the devices, with tourists and residents frequently seen vaping in public areas and occasionally indoors. Data from the Health Bureau show illegal smoking cases rose 27% in 2025 compared with 2024, alongside a sharp increase in vaping-related incidents and a 48% rise in violations involving tourists, which officials partly attribute to higher visitor numbers and expanded inspections totaling more than 240,700 checks during the year. Individuals caught bringing vaping products into the city face fines of MOP4,000 ($480).

According to the authorities, the city’s Customs Service recorded 49 major cases involving e-cigarettes and related products as of Feb. 23, seizing 68,247 devices and 21,299 cartridges or liquids.