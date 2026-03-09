Bangladesh Moves to Enact Tobacco Control Ordinance Into Law

Bangladesh is preparing to convert the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 into law in the upcoming parliamentary session, with government officials emphasizing urgent action to curb tobacco-related health and economic impacts. State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. M.A. Muhit and Information Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan said that tobacco use affects over 21 million adults, causing nearly 200,000 deaths annually and economic losses of about BDT 87,000 crore ($7.9 billion).

The ordinance includes strict measures such as banning e-cigarettes, vaping devices, and heated tobacco products; prohibiting tobacco sales within 100 meters of schools, hospitals, and playgrounds; eliminating designated smoking areas in public spaces and transport; and increasing pictorial health warnings on packaging from 50% to 75%.

Civil society representatives, including anti-tobacco groups and media organizations, urged the government to pass the law without delay to protect public health, especially for women and children. Officials stressed that the law’s passage is critical to fulfill election commitments, reduce mortality, and prevent further economic losses, while the Ministry of Information pledged to support implementation once enacted.