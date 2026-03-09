Nasco Files to Have Claims Thrown Out of Hestia Lawsuit

Nasco Products LLC asked a federal judge in North Carolina to dismiss portions of a lawsuit filed by the owners of Hestia Tobacco, arguing that the complaint fails to clearly identify the contracts it allegedly interfered with or provide sufficient details to support claims of fraud. In the new filings, Nasco contends that the plaintiffs rely on vague allegations and have not specified which agreements were disrupted or how the company’s actions constituted fraudulent conduct.

The lawsuit was filed in January by The Tobacco Company, which operates the Hestia Tobacco brand, against its former manufacturer, Nasco, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. Hestia alleges that Nasco breached their manufacturing and supply agreement by sharply increasing production prices and then encouraging retailers to remove Hestia products from store shelves, actions the company says harmed its sales and business relationships. The suit seeks monetary damages and was filed under federal diversity jurisdiction.