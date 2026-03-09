Pakistan Probes Theft of $900K of Cigarettes From FBR Warehouses

A Senate sub-committee in Pakistan called on relevant authorities to explain the theft of 2,828 cartons of cigarettes worth Rs250 million ($900,000) from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) warehouses in Swabi and Mardan. Chaired by Senator Saifullah Abro, the panel directed the FBR and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to identify those responsible and ensure recovery of the stolen goods. The committee criticized the absence of senior FIA officials during proceedings and noted prior incidents of cigarette theft, including one in April 2024, raising concerns that consignments are being specifically targeted.

Officials reported that CCTV cameras were installed in all FBR godowns as of January 14, and a new SOP was introduced to strengthen monitoring. Ten officers have been suspended, while others with potential links to the business community were transferred. The panel also highlighted weak coordination between the FIA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, instructing authorities to implement stronger security measures and provide consolidated records of all godowns since 2012 to prevent future theft and smuggling activities.