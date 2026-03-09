Philippines Seizes $4M in Undeclared Cigarettes

Philippine authorities have seized 637 cases of undeclared cigarettes valued at about P235 million ($4 million) at the Port of Batangas, according to the Bureau of Customs. The shipment, which arrived aboard a vessel from the United Arab Emirates, reportedly contained MAC-branded cigarettes but was not listed in the bill of lading, inward foreign manifest, or discharge list, prompting a non-intrusive inspection and subsequent physical examination.

Officials said the cigarettes were not supported by proper import documents and that the listed consignee was not authorized to import tobacco products, suggesting an attempt to smuggle regulated goods into the country. The case is being investigated under the provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.