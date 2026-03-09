Zimbabwe Orders Buyers to Get Active as Tobacco Market Starts Slow

Zimbabwe’s government ordered licensed tobacco merchants who have not yet participated in the 2026 marketing season to begin buying within 14 days or face regulatory action, amid concerns that low buyer turnout has contributed to weak auction prices. The directive from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board requires non-participating merchants to explain their absence and outline planned purchase volumes to ensure competition in the market. Only seven of 43 registered buyers were active during the opening days of the season, prompting some farmers to withdraw bales while waiting for better prices.

Officials say the market is currently in its price-discovery phase and expect prices to firm as more buyers enter the floors and competition increases, however, farmers are concerned as early-season figures show auction sales significantly lagging behind last year. As of March 5, 626,742 kg of tobacco had been sold for $1.79 million compared with 1.24 million kg worth $4.17 million during the same period in 2025. The average price also dropped to $2.85 per kg from $3.35 a year earlier.