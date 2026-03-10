BAT Publishes AGM 2026 Notice

Today (March 10), British American Tobacco published its Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 and related documents on its website ahead of the AGM scheduled for April 15. Shareholders can access the 2025 Combined Annual and Sustainability Report, performance summaries, AGM Notice, and proxy forms online.

For South African shareholders, the last day to trade is April 7, with the Record Date set for April 10. All documents are also available via the UK National Storage Mechanism in compliance with listing rules.