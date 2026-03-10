Cigar Bar Bill Passes Iowa Senate

The Iowa Senate approved legislation that would allow premium cigar bars to operate despite the state’s public smoking ban, advancing a measure that could open a new hospitality segment for the cigar industry. Lawmakers voted 27–18 to pass Senate File 2444, which would amend the Iowa Smokefree Air Act to permit licensed establishments where customers can smoke premium cigars while being served alcoholic beverages. To qualify, venues would need to generate at least 35% of revenue from premium cigars and accessories, restrict entry to those 21 and older, maintain a walk-in humidor, and prohibit food service and other tobacco products. The bill now moves to the Iowa House of Representatives for further consideration.