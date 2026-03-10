Don’t Criminalize Nicotine Over Illicit Vapes: CAPHRA

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates cautioned governments in Asia not to use the rise of etomidate-laced “zombie vapes” as a pretext to restrict regulated nicotine products. While authorities have reported health risks linked to illicit vapes, CAPHRA stresses that adults using safer, legal alternatives to quit smoking should not face penalties.

CAPHRA calls for stronger enforcement against criminal traffickers, enhanced testing and surveillance, and clear public warnings on adulterated products, while maintaining access to regulated nicotine alternatives as part of credible tobacco harm reduction strategies.