Haypp Launches Caffeine Pouches

Haypp Group expanded its product lineup with the launch of caffeine pouches across its online retail platforms, adding a new category to its nicotine-free offerings. The company said the products — available across its websites in the U.K., U.S., DACH, and Scandinavian markets — are designed to provide consumers with a discreet, portable way to manage caffeine intake without drinks or preparation, with a range of strengths and flavors.

Haypp said the move reflects growing demand for functional wellness and on-the-go products, particularly among professionals and fitness-focused consumers seeking convenient alternatives to coffee or energy drinks. The retailer expects the addition to strengthen its position in the expanding oral pouch segment and plans to promote the launch through a U.K. tour featuring a mobile sampling truck.

On Jan. 1, Haypp exited the UK’s vape and heated tobacco markets to focus exclusively on oral pouches.