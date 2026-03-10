Illicit Cigarettes Threaten Malaysia’s Micro-Businesses

The Malaysian Micro Businesses Association (MAMBA) highlighted the growing impact of illicit cigarette sales on local small enterprises, following NielsenIQ’s Illicit Cigarettes Study 2025. The study found that illegal cigarettes now account for 54.4% of total cigarette consumption, creating steep competition for micro businesses such as sundry shops, coffee shops, and neighborhood kiosks.

With legal cigarettes costing RM18.40 ($4.60) and illicit ones as low as RM3 ($0.75), MAMBA Secretary-General Alvin Low said the wide price gap encourages consumers to bypass legitimate retailers, undermining micro-enterprises that comply with licensing, taxation, and health regulations. He stressed that this distorted market threatens the broader micro-business ecosystem, which comprises 97.4% of Malaysian businesses, and called for a balanced approach combining enforcement with measures to stabilize the legal market.