JTI Korea Rebrands Ploom Tobacco Sticks as EVO

JTI Korea rebranded its heated tobacco sticks for the Ploom device, transitioning from “MEVIUS for Ploom” to the new EVO line, effective today (March 10). The name EVO, short for “evolution,” reflects the brand’s aim to “modernize and enhance the user experience.” The sticks use “CleanSeal technology to prevent tobacco residue and ActivBlend technology to deliver richer flavor with Ploom’s Heatflow system.”

The EVO lineup features eight variants, mostly mirroring the previous MEVIUS portfolio, and retail pricing remains at 4,500 won ($3) per pack, available in Seoul and select areas of Gyeonggi Province. JTI Korea emphasized that EVO is a premium, Ploom-exclusive brand that builds on the company’s heritage while continuing to deliver evolving experiences through proprietary technologies.