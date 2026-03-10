Macau Proposes Tougher E-Cigarette, Tobacco Rules

The Health Bureau (SSM) unveiled five proposals to strengthen Macau’s Smoking Prevention and Control Law, targeting youth and emerging products. Key measures include banning public possession of e-cigarettes, prohibiting nicotine pouches, shisha, and herbal cigarettes, and introducing standardized packaging with 85% health warnings.

The proposals, aimed at curbing smuggling and teen appeal, also allow frontline monitors to use body cameras during inspections and open a public consultation period from March 8 to April 8. The SSM emphasized that these measures build on the 2012 law and the 2018 amendments to protect public health.