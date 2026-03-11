Exploding Vape Lawsuit Focuses on Chinese Maker  

A lawsuit over an exploding vape battery in the U.S. is now focusing on a Chinese manufacturer after the plaintiff agreed to drop claims against the product’s domestic distributor. The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, was brought by a man who says he suffered second- and third-degree burns when a vape battery exploded in his pocket. While the distributor has been dismissed from the case, the plaintiff will continue pursuing claims against LG Chem Ltd., the China-based company that manufactured the e-cigarette device.